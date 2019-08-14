

Canda Banks Smith

October 17, 1929 - August 5, 2019



Canda Banks Smith passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Suffolk, VA on October 17, 1929, the daughter of the late John Thomas Banks and Edla Ruth Eure. Canda received an undergraduate degree in voice and piano from Anderson Junior College. Many years later, she received a B.A. and M.A. in Education from the College of Notre Dame in Baltimore, MD.

In August 1951, she married her husband of 65 years, the late Dr. Robert Luther Smith, CDR, USN (Ret.), a career Naval Service Officer. She was a resident of Alexandria since September 1970 and taught preschool for many years. Canda was an active volunteer in numerous organizations throughout her lifetime, including the American Heart Association and American Red Cross. She served in the Board of Lady Managers at the Inova Alexandria Hospital since 2001. She also served on the Inova Health Foundation Board until 2015 and was made an Emeritus member due to her exemplary service.

Canda was a caring and positive force in the world. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by three daughters, Kimberley Smith-Kidd, Valerie S. Eudy, and Alexandra S. Edwards; five grandchildren, Carter Schildknecht, Cecily Kidd, Lt. Claire Eudy USN, Alex Kidd and Chris Kidd; and three great grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Canda will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Alexandria, VA or the Inova Health Foundation, c/o Jennifer McGihon, 8110 Gatehouse Road, Suite 200E, Falls Church VA, 22042.