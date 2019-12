CANDACE ANN OLDS



On December 23, 2019, CANDACE ANN OLDS, beloved wife of Tommy Olds; devoted mother of Zachary Olds, Genevieve Good-Malloy, and Mary Olds, and stepmother of Tommy Olds, Jr. and Shellie Johnson; loving grandmother of Jackson, Camden, and Zoey Candace.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, 12 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church - Wilde Lake Interfaith Center in Columbia, MD. Interment is private. Online condolences may be made at