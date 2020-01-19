

Candace M. Willkens



Died on January 15, 2020 after a short illness in Surfside Beach, SC. Candy was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on June 26, 1950. She received her BA in Special Education from Slippery Rock State College in Pennsylvania, where she also met her husband, Daniel F. Willkens. Due to his time in the Marine Corps, followed by a career in the federal government, her educational career spanned nine different school districts, in six states. While teaching, she also continued her post-graduate work: Candy earned her Master of Education from East Carolina University and her Special Education Supervisory Certificate from Bloomsburg State College, as well as several other certifications. She was a lifelong learner.

She dedicated her entire educational career to the service of and advocacy for special needs children and young adults. Her experiences ranged from the classroom to a regional supervisor to the Principal of Bush Hill Center in Fairfax County, VA. She was beloved by her students, their families, staff, and many others in the school system. Her exceptional skills in curricular development and adaptation were complemented by her compassion, diplomacy, and unwavering loyalty to all those she served and loved. She touched the lives and hearts of all those around her; her smile was contagious and her generously was boundless.

Candy resided in Springfield, VA for 20 years and in retirement, she and Dan moved to Auburn, AL to be near her daughter, Danielle S. Willkens. Candy enjoyed a close-knit group of friends fondly known as "LW." Together, they had adventures, get togethers, and their accomplishments included providing food, annually, for the Mission of Mercy and Give Kids a Smile programs at NOVA.

She loved travel and exploration: she could find the best places to stay and the prime laundromat in any country, with her husband's innate navigation skills. The scope of her travels amplified in 2016-2017: Candy and Dan joined their daughter during her SAH Brooks Travelling Fellowship. In November 2018, she discovered three half-sisters: Danielle Lang, Shelley Takei, and Phyllis Pink. This opened a brand new, exciting world for Candy.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Glenn R. Wiggins. Candy is survived by her mother, Helen Marie Wiggins, as well as her husband, her daughter, and her three wonderful, newly found sisters and their families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Washington National Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington National Cathedral.