CAREW COTTON LEE
On May 4, 2019, Carew Cotton Lee, beloved wife of 34 years to Robert E. Lee, IV; devoted mother of John Hubner Rice, III, H.K. Douglas Rice and the late Richard Carew Rice; loving stepmother of Tracy Lee Crittenberger and Robert E. Lee V; dear sister of Nancy Cotton Swindell. Survived by eight grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Foxhill Residences, 8300 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD 20817. Contributions in her honor may be made to Mt. Vernon Ladies' Association, 3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mt. Vernon, VA. 22121.