CAREW LEE

Service Information
Notice
CAREW COTTON LEE  

On May 4, 2019, Carew Cotton Lee, beloved wife of 34 years to Robert E. Lee, IV; devoted mother of John Hubner Rice, III, H.K. Douglas Rice and the late Richard Carew Rice; loving stepmother of Tracy Lee Crittenberger and Robert E. Lee V; dear sister of Nancy Cotton Swindell. Survived by eight grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Foxhill Residences, 8300 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD 20817. Contributions in her honor may be made to Mt. Vernon Ladies' Association, 3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mt. Vernon, VA. 22121.
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2019
