

Cari Robin Enav (Age 58)



On July 3, 2019. Loving wife of Doron. Devoted mother of Eli, Gil, Emma, and Talia. Adored daughter of Eileen Sherman and the late Burton Sherman. Cherished sister of Steven (Leslie Lipka), Lisa, and Keith (Allyson). Aunt of Marlon and Gordon; Soraya, Joss, and Fontana; Jacob and Abigail.

Dedicated and respected diplomat of the U.S. Foreign Service. Forever in our hearts, privately laid to rest at New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY, Monday, July 8. Memorial contributions may be made to AFSA Scholarships or Fund for American Diplomacy.