

CARIN SILVERMAN BEASLEY



Carin (Silverman) Beasley, LMFT, LPC, MAC, CACIII, REBT, EMDR, BCPC, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Lexington, MA died peace-

fully in her sleep, her three loving dogs nearby, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at age 54.

She is survived by her parents, George & Harriet Silverman, her brother, Irv Silverman and his wife Debbie, her nephews Sean Silverman and Robbie Zucchari and her niece Michelle Silverman.

Carin was a true free spirit in every sense of that phrase; funny, eclectic and well-travelled. A good and loving friend and therapist, her effervescent nature brightened every room she entered. She dealt with her pervasive health issues and yet built a productive psychotherapy practice and was loved and admired by her clients and her many friends.

A memorial service to be held in VA at a later date will be announced.