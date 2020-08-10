1/
Carl Augustus "Tac" Troester III
Carl Augustus Troester III,  "Tac" (Age 78)  
Of Lynchburg, VA, passed away, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown, MD. Born September 19, 1941 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Carl Augustus Troester Jr. and the late Thelma Frances Schwab Troester. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Troester; daughter, Terri Facemire; grandson, Dimitry Facemire; sister, Thelma "Tantsie" Worley (Richard); brother, Jeffrey Troester (Diane), and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately. Online condolences may be expressed at   www.douglasfiery.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2020.
