Carl Thomas Beaudry
Carl Thomas Beaudry, age 55, of Fort Washington, MD, passed away unexpectedly September 27, 2019, at home with his family. Stories will be told at Carl's expense from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Carl's name to your local no kill shelter or a that reminds you of your time with Carl. Read about Carl's life story at: https://www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/carl-thomas-beaudry/