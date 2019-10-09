The Washington Post

Carl Beaudry (1964 - 2019)
Service Information
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-1800
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Carl Thomas Beaudry  

Carl Thomas Beaudry, age 55, of Fort Washington, MD, passed away unexpectedly September 27, 2019, at home with his family. Stories will be told at Carl's expense from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Carl's name to your local no kill shelter or a that reminds you of your time with Carl. Read about Carl's life story at: https://www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/carl-thomas-beaudry/
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2019
