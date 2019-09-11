The Washington Post

CARL BETHEA

Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fort Foote Baptist Church
8310 Fort Foote Rd.
Fort Washington, MD
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Foote Baptist Church
8310 Fort Foote Rd.
Fort Washington, MD
Notice
CARL BETHEA, JR. (Age 79)  
(Deacon Emeritus)  

On September 2, 2019. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his devoted wife, Kay F. Bethea; two daughters, Vivian L. Ulmer (Warren) and Carlette C. Bethea (John); one grandchild, Caitlyn M. Ulmer; three brothers, one sister; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. On September 12, 2019, viewing from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Rd., Fort Washington, MD 20744. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by W.H. Bacon.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
