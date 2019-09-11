CARL BETHEA, JR. (Age 79)
(Deacon Emeritus)
On September 2, 2019. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his devoted wife, Kay F. Bethea; two daughters, Vivian L. Ulmer (Warren) and Carlette C. Bethea (John); one grandchild, Caitlyn M. Ulmer; three brothers, one sister; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. On September 12, 2019, viewing from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Rd., Fort Washington, MD 20744. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by W.H. Bacon.