Carlos Alphonso Cardoza (Age 71)

Always Captain of his domain, he lived his life to the fullest. On Friday May 22, 2020 God called him to his eternal home. Rest In Peace. Survived by devoted son, Carl Cardoza; and devoted daughter, Yarnell C. Cardoza. Services will be held at a later date.



