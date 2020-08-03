Carl Cornelious

Or Copy this URL to Share



Carl R. Cornelious (84)

Died July 20, 2020 at Washington, DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Survived by devoted wife of 52 years, Sally T. Cornelious, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Mask must be worn to attend. Arrangements by Hackett's Funeral Chapel.



