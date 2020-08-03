1/
Carl Cornelious
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl R. Cornelious (84)  
Died July 20, 2020 at Washington, DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Survived by devoted wife of 52 years, Sally T. Cornelious, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Mask must be worn to attend. Arrangements by Hackett's Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Not About Me Ministries
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
11:00 AM
Not About Me Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hackett's Funeral Chapel, Inc.
814 Upshur Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-0243
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved