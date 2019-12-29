Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL DUTZMAN. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria 811 Cameron Street Alexandria , VA 22314 (703)-549-1800 Send Flowers Notice

DUTZMAN CARL ANDREW DUTZMAN Retired Alexandria City Police Captain A great man has passed from this world and leaves our hearts broken. Carl Andrew Dutzman of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 89. To all who knew him, Carl was a paragon of honesty and integrity. A hard worker and family man, Carl always put the needs of others before his own. Carl was born on December 19, 1929 in Windber, Pennsylvania to the late Karl and Elizabeth (Petroczi) Dutzman. As the oldest boy, Carl worked in the coal mines as a young man to help support his family. During the

Korean War , Carl served in the military from 1951 to 1953 as a member of the Army's elite 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd. Airborne Division. He was promoted to Sergeant quickly and was sent to Officer's Training School. As a weapons specialist, Carl was selected to train Army Rangers in the use of weapons. After leaving the service, Carl joined the Alexandria Police Department (APD) as a patrol officer. He progressed through the ranks quickly and ultimately was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1965. During his 38 years with the department, Carl accomplished many things. He was the first Alexandria Police Officer to earn a college degree. Carl was awarded a B.A. degree in Public Administration from American University. He accomplished this while working full-time shift work, part-time security jobs and raising six children. While with the APD, Carl served as the Commander of many of the department's divisions including criminal investigations, planning and research and field operations. He also served as the interim Deputy Chief of the field operations division. Carl was second in com- mand of Alexandria City Police Department for many years. When the Chief of Police retired, Carl stepped in as the interim Chief. Carl's career with the APD was punctuated by many awards and commendations. Carl was chosen to receive the first Officer of the Year award ever given by the Old Dominion Kiwanis Club. He was also awarded the Exceptional Merit Award by the Alexandria City Council. After completing his bachelor's degree, Carl was awarded a full, one-year scholarship to the prestigious Northwestern Traffic Institute in Chicago to complete additional specialized training. In 1970, Carl received a White House award from President Nixon as one of the top Municipal Law Enforcement Officers in the country. Carl also worked as an Adjunct Professor of Police Science for Northern Virginia Community College and an Adjunct Professor for the Military Police at Quantico Marine Base. But, first and foremost, Carl was a dedicated family man. As busy as he was, he made time to coach his son in baseball and serve as president of the Bucknell Little League. Attending his children's school and athletic events was a priority. He also was very active in his community, serving as President of the Bucknell Citizen's Association. After retiring from the APD, Carl was an active member of the Alexandria Retired Police, Fire and Sheriff's Association (ARPFSA). He served as an officer of that association for many years and almost never missed an association event. Carl loved his numerous, pet dogs and enjoyed going on daily walks with them in the woods. He also enjoyed playing poker, which he did on a weekly basis with his friends for decades. Carl was preceded in death by his siblings Lisa Crane, Jolan Steele, Margaret Loveless, Dolly Tamas, Robert Dutzman, Dennis Dutzman, Ronald Dutzman and Billy Dutzman. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanna (Bestvina) Dutzman, his children, Marisa Reilly (Danny Gibbs), Celine Dutzman, Carla Dutzman, Carl "One Son" Dutzman, Jr. (Lori), Joleane Dutzman (Patrick Medina) and his much-loved grandson, Gunner Dutzman. He is also survived by his brothers Albert Dutzman and John Dutzman. He will be dearly missed by his beloved dog, Zena. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would cherish hearing your personal stories (especially police department stories) about Carl or receiving photographs of Carl that can be passed down to his grandson. We are certain that he is in a better place now, reunited with beloved pets and family members who were already there, waiting for him to come home.We are certain that he is in a better place now, reunited with beloved pets and family members who were already there, waiting for him to come home. 