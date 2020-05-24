Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL GEWIRZ. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Carl S. Gewirz (Age 88)

Beloved husband of Nancy Hariton Gewirz and loving father of Eric Gewirz and Victoria Gewirz-Geffen (David Geffen) and grandson, Daniel Geffen. Passed away in his sleep Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was a Real Estate Developer with desire to serve the community. As President of the Palisades Citizen Association, 25 years as President of the Connecticut Avenue Association and founder of The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District. He graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and received his Masters degree from American University. His club memberships principally included University of Pennsylvania Club in New York City, Woodmont Country Club in MD, The Collectors Committee of the National Gallery of Art, and Kennedy Center International Committee. He was very philanthropic to hospitals in Washington but his favorite charity was the George Washington University Hillel Jewish Student Organization and the Gewirz Center that housed it. The center was named after his parents Frances and Morris Gewirz, founders and supporters of the organization. Carl is survived by his brother, Bernard Gewirz, and his sister, Norma Kline Tiefel (William). He was a member of the Washington Hebrew Congregation. While at University of Pennsylvania he was in Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity and the ROTC Student Society Scabbard and Blade. He was a bass drummer in a few bands including being the regimen drummer in the ROTC Bagpipe Marching Band. Which he talked about many times. Some of his happiest times were spent with his wife as they would travel the world and gather inventory for her fashion resource company. As a creative an inventive person in business and otherwise he held two US patents. This was spurred on by reading Popular Mechanics as a young boy. He filled the world with his mirth and kindness. He had a great sense of humor and a love of life. Contributions can be made in Carl Gewirz memory to George Washington University-Hillel (www.gwhillel.org) Interment will be at King David Cemetery. Beloved husband of Nancy Hariton Gewirz and loving father of Eric Gewirz and Victoria Gewirz-Geffen (David Geffen) and grandson, Daniel Geffen. Passed away in his sleep Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was a Real Estate Developer with desire to serve the community. As President of the Palisades Citizen Association, 25 years as President of the Connecticut Avenue Association and founder of The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District. He graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and received his Masters degree from American University. His club memberships principally included University of Pennsylvania Club in New York City, Woodmont Country Club in MD, The Collectors Committee of the National Gallery of Art, and Kennedy Center International Committee. He was very philanthropic to hospitals in Washington but his favorite charity was the George Washington University Hillel Jewish Student Organization and the Gewirz Center that housed it. The center was named after his parents Frances and Morris Gewirz, founders and supporters of the organization. Carl is survived by his brother, Bernard Gewirz, and his sister, Norma Kline Tiefel (William). He was a member of the Washington Hebrew Congregation. While at University of Pennsylvania he was in Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity and the ROTC Student Society Scabbard and Blade. He was a bass drummer in a few bands including being the regimen drummer in the ROTC Bagpipe Marching Band. Which he talked about many times. Some of his happiest times were spent with his wife as they would travel the world and gather inventory for her fashion resource company. As a creative an inventive person in business and otherwise he held two US patents. This was spurred on by reading Popular Mechanics as a young boy. He filled the world with his mirth and kindness. He had a great sense of humor and a love of life. Contributions can be made in Carl Gewirz memory to George Washington University-Hillel (Interment will be at King David Cemetery.



Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close