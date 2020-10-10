CARL GOLOB



Carl Bernard Golob

Carl was an Eagle Scout with an MA in Edu who followed his star in veterinary care. He was also a voracious reader, fervent cyclist, keen swimmer and great racquetball player. A prince of a man, he was an unwavering source of strength, wisdom, and a loving life companion. Kind and compassionate, he never sought recognition nor thanks. He earned his place with "the holy and pure in the luminous firmament" as autumn dawned in Washington, DC, September 22, 2020. A life celebration is planned. In lieu of flowers please donate in Carl's memory to help people and animals.



