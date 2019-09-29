

CARL N. "NICK" HESSION



Carl Nichols Hession, of Fort Washington, Maryland, passed away in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2019, at the age of 57. Born on May 4, 1962, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, "Nick" was the sixth child, and fourth son, of Henry F. X. Hession and June S. Hession. Because he had Down Syndrome, Nick's formal education started early. Nick was educated at a DOD-sponsored school in Kaiserslautern, Germany from 1966-1969; at the Hope School in Prince George's County, Maryland from 1969-1971; and at the Hillcrest Heights Special Center in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland from 1971-1983. To people who rode the P-17 Metrobus, who worked at the FDIC, or who attended St. Columba Catholic Church, Nick was a familiar face. He began his employment at the FDIC following his graduation from Hillcrest Heights, working in the mail room there until 2017. Nick was an ardent fan of the Washington Redskins, the Syracuse Orange, and Washington Capitals. Nick watched televised games, read scores and standings in the Washington Post, and especially enjoyed attending some games in person with family or friends. He enjoyed music, especially the bands "Foreigner" and "ABBA". He loved to sing along and play air guitar. Nick is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Henry Hession (Debbie) of Greenville, SC; sister, Lisa Johnson (Duane) of Beavercreek, OH; brother, Father Anthony Hession of Fargo, ND; sister, Catherine Hawkins (Craig) of Sterling, VA; brother, Kenneth Hession (Alison) of Pearl City, HI; sister, Tanya Lebron (John) of Bristow, VA; brother, Tim Hession (Sheila) of Fort Washington, MD and numerous nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank all of Nick's educators, neighbors, coworkers, church community, and others in the community who encouraged him on his path through life. Viewing will be at KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church, 7800 Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Online at: