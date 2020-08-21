1/1
CARL HUNTER
CARL LEON HUNTER  
On, August 3, 2020, transitioned to his heavenly home peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Beloved father of three daughters, Theresa Spencer, Stephanie Hunter and Shellie Roscoe. Also survived by four grandchildren and one great- grandchild. He leaves behind a brother Herbert Hunter; one nephew and two nieces. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Avenue Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral
