JACOBS CARL EDGAR JACOBS Carl Edgar Jacobs, 91, loving and beloved husband of Dolores Kelly Jacobs, was a retired human resources executive and Washington-area volunteer. He died of a fall-related subdural hematoma on April 3, 2019 at Suburban Hospital. Mr. Jacobs was born in Meriden, Connecticut and attended Yale University , where he rowed on the lightweight crew team, graduating in 1949 with a B.A. in English after serving in the Army during the final months of World War II . He held a number of industrial relations, personnel and human resources positions, most recently with the Communications Satellite Corporation (Comsat), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Bankers Association. Mr. Jacobs was an avid reader, both for his own enjoyment and for that of his children and grandchildren. He volunteered with the Lighthouse for the Blind, where he recorded daily readings of the newspaper, and gave tours at the Library of Congress. He was an active member of the Interfaith Chapel at Leisure World, where he served as an usher and a member of the Finance Committee. Mr. Jacobs was the first President of the Vantage Point West Condominium Association at Leisure World, where he also was a long-time member of the Building and Grounds Committee. He served on the board of the Hearts and Homes for Youth organization, as well as the Girls and Boys Clubs of Washington, DC. Mr. Jacobs also volunteered at Montgomery General Hospital. Mr. Jacobs was a past member of Manor and Argyle Country Clubs, where he enjoyed playing golf with family. He also enjoyed playing bridge, traveling to Europe and Puerto Rico, visiting his beach house in Ocean Pines, Maryland, and spending the month of February in Sanibel Island, Florida. He played the piano from an early age, and particularly enjoyed jazz, Dixieland, ragtime and classical music. He will be fondly remembered for his devotion to family, his dry wit, his ability to converse knowledgeably on a wide variety of topics, his kindness and generosity, and his ability to mix the perfect dry martini and Manhattan. Mr. Jacobs was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Jean Weller Jacobs. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Dolores Kelly Jacobs of Silver Spring; his children Jeffrey Jacobs (Carter Doswell) of Richmond, Virginia and Caryl (Bob) Kuchman of Greensboro, Georgia; his grandchildren Catherine (Steven) Bergman of Durham, North Carolina and Brian (Stasia Rogacki) Jacobs of Southern Pines, North Carolina; his wife's children Robert (Terry) Kelly of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Kathleen (James) Nigro of Midland, Michigan, Chris (Denise) Kelly of Columbia, Maryland, Mary (Frank) Munero of Kensington, Maryland and Peter (Karen) Kelly of Rockville, Maryland; and his wife's nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Interfaith Chapel (Leisure World), 3680 S. Leisure World Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Jacobs' memory to the .A memorial service will be held on Friday April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Interfaith Chapel (Leisure World), 3680 S. Leisure World Boulevard, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Jacobs' memory to the . Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Yale University Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

