

CARL LEIDY MYERS, JR.

Carl Leidy Myers Jr. of Naples FL and Rehoboth Beach DE passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 after a three year battle with bladder cancer. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane, her siblings, Joe Skelly, Paul and Paula Skelly, Susan and Gary Amey, Patrick and Deanna Skelly; eight nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.Carl was born and raised in Doylestown, PA. After attending Central Bucks High School and Boston University, where he graduated with a degree in Aerospace Engineering, he moved to the Washington DC area to begin his 35 year career at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head, MD.Carl loved the beach, skiing, trains and street cars, oldies, beers and the cans they came in, and travelling, especially to Paris and Disney World. He belonged to the Ski Club of Washington DC and the Rehoboth Beach Ski Club. For over 20 years, his Myers Ski Group brought together dozens of his skiing buddies for ski trips out West. "Always follow Carl" was the rule for safely getting down the slopes. He loved his family and his many friends, was loved by them, and will be missed.A virtual Celebration of Life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.



