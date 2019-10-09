

Carl Oscar McDaniels



Passed away in Bridgewater, VA on October 6, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in 1930 in Sioux City, Iowa to Janette (Miller) and Oscar McDaniels. He married Wilda Ann Eller in 1951. He graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, VA.

Carl served honorably in the US Navy. He obtained his M.Ed. and Ph.D. in Counselor Education from the University of Virginia.

Carl's work experience began in junior high school as a paper carrier and advertising messenger for the Washington Evening Star. He was a YMCA camp counselor, carpenter on the White House renovation (1951), Counselor at his alma mater Washington - Liberty High School, and Professor of Education at George Washington University. In 1969, Carl and his family moved to Blacksburg, VA to help create the College of Education at Virginia Tech. He was a Professor of Counselor Education at VT for 30 years. He created VA VIEW in 1979 which was a career information delivery system for the state of Virginia.

Carl played, coached, and taught swimming, basketball, football, tennis, and his favorite, baseball. He hit the first home run at WL after they installed the lights.

Upon retiring from Virginia Tech, Carl remained active volunteering in the Blacksburg community with AARP, Blacksburg United Methodist Church, League of Women Voters, and Rotary. In 2014, Carl and Ann moved to the Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ann, and his sister, Marietta. Surviving are three daughters, Lynn Beatty, Lisa McDaniels, Diane McDaniels; three granddaughters, and two great granddaughters.

A funeral for Carl will be at the Lantz' Chapel on the campus of Bridgewater Retirement Community (BRC) on October 12, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.