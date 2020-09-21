1/1
CARL "Skip" MILLER Sr.
Carl A. Miller, Sr. "Skip" (Age 78)  
Of Fort Washington, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home. Carl was born October 23, 1941 in Washington, DC. Carl served on the Metropolitan Police Department for over 30 years. Carl is survived by his wife of 58 years Janet Miller; two sons, Carl A. (Lisa) Miller, Jr. and Derrick (Sarah) Miller; one daughter, Charisse (Phillip) Marsh; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; one brother, Larry Miller, Sr.; and a host of family and close friends. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son Terrence Miller. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD, Visitation 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Service 11:30 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 868-0900
