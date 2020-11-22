CARL MURPHY, JR. (Age 88)
Departed this life on November 9, 2020 at Capital Caring (Providence Hospital) in Washington,DC. He leaves behind sister Barbara A. Murphy Lee, brother John F. Murphy, seven nieces, three nephews and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. He was proceeded in death by his parents Carl Murphy Sr., Grisella A. Murphy and brother William H. Murphy Sr. Services will be held at New Samaritan Baptist Church 1100 Florida Ave. N.E. on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Viewing at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. private service. The service will be live streamed at www.newsamaritan.org
select the live streaming tab. Interment at a later date, Quantico National Cemetery. Forever in love, forever in our hearts, forever Uncle Jr. He will truly be missed. Arrangements Horton Funeral Service.