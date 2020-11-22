1/1
CARL MURPHY
CARL MURPHY, JR. (Age 88)  
Departed this life on November 9, 2020 at Capital Caring (Providence Hospital) in Washington,DC. He leaves behind sister Barbara A. Murphy Lee, brother John F. Murphy, seven nieces, three nephews and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. He was proceeded in death by his parents Carl Murphy Sr., Grisella A. Murphy and brother William H. Murphy Sr. Services will be held at New Samaritan Baptist Church 1100 Florida Ave. N.E. on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Viewing at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. private service. The service will be live streamed at www.newsamaritan.org select the live streaming tab. Interment at a later date, Quantico National Cemetery. Forever in love, forever in our hearts, forever Uncle Jr. He will truly be missed. Arrangements Horton Funeral Service.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
New Samaritan Baptist Church
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
New Samaritan Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
