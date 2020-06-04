Or Copy this URL to Share



CARL E. OWEN

Died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a long illness. Predeceased by his wife, Gladys M. Owen; sons, Bret Owen (Mattie) and Carl Owen; brother, Berkley Owen; sisters, Geneva Crews, and Thelma Majors and parents, Jessie and Pearl Owen. Suvived by three children, Joyce Little (Harold), Joan White (Lawrence) and Ronald Pope (Celestine); granddaughter, Rhonda Gore (James), great-grandson, Kairi; brother, Herbert Owen; sisters, Juanita Barksdale, Esther Marable, Mary Moore and Estelle Powell; sister-in-law, Tracey Charles; nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends, especially Deacon and Mrs. John Ellington; and devoted friend, Charlotte Blount Lewis (William). Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment Ft. Lincoln.



