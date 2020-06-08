CARL OWEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARL E. OWEN  
Died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a long illness. Predeceased by his wife, Gladys M. Owen; sons, Bret Owen (Mattie) and Carl Owen; brother, Berkley Owen; sisters, Geneva Crews, and Thelma Majors and parents, Jessie and Pearl Owen. Suvived by three children, Joyce Little (Harold), Joan White (Lawrence) and Ronald Pope (Celestine); granddaughter, Rhonda Gore (James), great-grandson, Kairi; brother, Herbert Owen; sisters, Juanita Barksdale, Esther Marable, Mary Moore and Estelle Powell; sister-in-law, Tracey Charles; nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends, especially Deacon and Mrs. John Ellington; and devoted friend, Charlotte Blount Lewis (William). Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment Ft. Lincoln.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved