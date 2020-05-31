SCHAFER CARL J. SCHAFER, JR. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Environment Carl J. Schafer, Jr., 88, passed away on May 27, 2020. Carl was born on July 3, 1931 in Pensacola, FL to Eunice and Carl J. Schafer, Sr. On December 7, 1941, he was a 10-year-old Navy junior in Hawaii looking out his bedroom window as Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor - a story he recounted often to many people, young and old. He was marked by his love of history, politics, government, and this country. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1954, Carl served in the U.S. Army for two years, followed by positions at Shell Chemical Company in Deer Park, TX, Celanese Fibers Company in Cumberland, MD, and Tee Pak, Inc. in Danville, IL. Carl joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, DC in 1972. At EPA, he was responsible for national, technical, and program policy for environmental permits for industrial discharges. In 1978, he was named Division Director, Research & Development, and was responsible for programs to develop and demonstrate control technology for the industrial and mining sectors of the economy. He became a charter member of the new Senior Executive Service when it was established by President Carter in 1979. He was a gifted speaker and gave presentations to civic groups, students, industry groups, and foreign governments, advocating the need to protect the environment. In 1983, he transferred to the US Department of Defense at the Pentagon and became the Director of Environmental Policy in 1984. He was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Environment in July 1986. He retired from Federal civil service in January 1988 to co-found Patterson Schafer, Inc., an environmental consulting firm in Chicago, IL. He sold his interest in that firm in January 1991 and co-founded Schafer Environmental Associates, Inc. with offices in Chicago, IL and Pensacola, FL. He and his wife, Pamela, moved to Pensacola in 1992. Carl is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Pamela J. Schafer; his children, Judith Schafer West, Valerie E. Schafer, Laura J. Schafer (Jeff Trimboli), Robert C. Schafer, Christopher D. Duncan (Rhonda), and Kristin S. Knell (Shawn); 12 grandchildren; his brother, Jon Kenneth Schafer (Connie); niece, Leigh Schafer Troth (Ernie) and nephew, Jon Schafer. Due to the current pandemic, a private ceremony will be held at a future date at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard NAS Pensacola, FL. Faith Chapel Funeral Home South is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences at: www.fcfhs.com www.fcfhs.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.