

CARL ROBERT SHAW

Major US Army (Ret.)



Major Carl Robert Shaw, US Army, Ret., 90, loving husband and father, passed away July 16, 2019, in Danville Virginia. Carl was born in Deandale, Ohio to the late Carl L. and Louise Shaw.

Carl married his high school sweetheart, Helen Vudrogovic, and together they traveled the world during his Army career; their three children born where they were stationed. He is preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife of 65 years, Helen.

Carl is survived by his three children and their spouses, Vicki (Mac) McKinney, of Danville, Virginia, Deborah Mary (Giulio) Callari of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Carl Robert Shaw Jr., (Janet) of Herndon Virginia; four grandchildren, Robert (Jamie), Eric (Jennifer), Kathryn (Nathan) and Margaret; two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Alan.; four sisters, Martha, JoAnn, Ruth, Carolyn (Bill); sister-in-law Gloria Jean, brother-in-law Robert, and many much loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim.

The family will receive friends Saturday July 20, 10 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mt Hermon Chapel, Danville, with funeral after and internment immediately to follow at Highland Burial Park.