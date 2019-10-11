

CARL ROBERT SPEICHER (Age 73)



Of Littleton, CO, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born September 13, 1946 in Hershey, Pennsylvania to parents Henry O. Speicher and Geraldine S. Speicher.

Carl grew up traveling with his Air Force family before attending Penn State University . He graduated from Penn State University with a bachelors degree in Political Science in 1968. He was recruited from college to work at the National Security Agency where he worked for 33 years before retiring in 2002.

Carl was an avid reader, loved Blue Grass music, built his own kayak and was always working in his wood shop while living in Columbia Maryland during his career. Carl moved to Colorado in 2012 for family support and help with the onset of dementia. He lived independently but eventually required additional assistance. He moved into Highline Place, a memory care facility, where he was known as a helper, a confidant and was always up for a cup of coffee and a chat.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Henry B. (Barry) Speicher. He is survived by his son Alex and daughter-in-law Karin.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Highline Place, 6767 S. Broadway, Littleton, CO. In lieu of flowers Carl has requested donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.