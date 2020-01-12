Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL STEPHENS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

STEPHENS CARL WESLEY STEPHENS Carl Wesley Stephens age 62 died on December 30, 2019 in his home in Alexandria, Virginia, after returning from Inova Fairfax Hospital where he was being treated for a terminal illness. Carl was born on February 13, 1957 in the Azores Islands, Portugal at the United States Lajes Air Force Base. He was the son of Raymond Jefferson Stephens and Loretta Ropak Stephens. During his early years as a "military brat" he lived in the Azores, Illinois, Wisconsin, Okinawa, Washington, D.C., Germany, Oklahoma, and Columbia, Tennessee. Carl's love of knowledge and gifted intellect, led to success in many endeavors through-out his life. From November 2007 until his death in December of 2019, Carl served as the Director for Study and Analysis, Directorate for Logistics, the Joint Staff, where he provided analytical guidance that informed senior leadership decisions. Carl was deeply honored to receive a commemorative bronze coin from General Joseph F. Dunford, the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented to him by Rear Admiral John P. Polowczyk in recognition of his dedicated service and great contributions to the Joint Force and the United States. Carl was also posthumously awarded the Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award by General Mark A. Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for his over 12 years of exemplary service in providing unparalleled leadership, expertise and analytical guidance for critical Department of Defense planning, capabilities development, and resource allocation. His steadfast devotion leaves a lasting legacy within the Department of Defense, and culminates a long and distinguished career in the service of his country. Talented at math, Carl obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Auburn University in 1979 while enrolled on a Navy ROTC scholarship. He later graduated in 2000 from George Mason University with a Master of Science degree in Operations Research and Management Science and received an award for Distinguished Academic Achievement. In his early career, Carl served eight years in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. During this time he served in a variety of operational assignments aboard amphibious ships and ashore in support of Marine Corps expeditionary and peace-keeping operations. He was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with

STEPHENS CARL WESLEY STEPHENS Carl Wesley Stephens age 62 died on December 30, 2019 in his home in Alexandria, Virginia, after returning from Inova Fairfax Hospital where he was being treated for a terminal illness. Carl was born on February 13, 1957 in the Azores Islands, Portugal at the United States Lajes Air Force Base. He was the son of Raymond Jefferson Stephens and Loretta Ropak Stephens. During his early years as a "military brat" he lived in the Azores, Illinois, Wisconsin, Okinawa, Washington, D.C., Germany, Oklahoma, and Columbia, Tennessee. Carl's love of knowledge and gifted intellect, led to success in many endeavors through-out his life. From November 2007 until his death in December of 2019, Carl served as the Director for Study and Analysis, Directorate for Logistics, the Joint Staff, where he provided analytical guidance that informed senior leadership decisions. Carl was deeply honored to receive a commemorative bronze coin from General Joseph F. Dunford, the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented to him by Rear Admiral John P. Polowczyk in recognition of his dedicated service and great contributions to the Joint Force and the United States. Carl was also posthumously awarded the Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award by General Mark A. Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for his over 12 years of exemplary service in providing unparalleled leadership, expertise and analytical guidance for critical Department of Defense planning, capabilities development, and resource allocation. His steadfast devotion leaves a lasting legacy within the Department of Defense, and culminates a long and distinguished career in the service of his country. Talented at math, Carl obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Auburn University in 1979 while enrolled on a Navy ROTC scholarship. He later graduated in 2000 from George Mason University with a Master of Science degree in Operations Research and Management Science and received an award for Distinguished Academic Achievement. In his early career, Carl served eight years in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. During this time he served in a variety of operational assignments aboard amphibious ships and ashore in support of Marine Corps expeditionary and peace-keeping operations. He was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with Bronze Star , and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. After leaving the Navy in 1987, Carl worked in the Baltimore, Maryland law firm of Ober, Kaler, Grimes and Shriver from 1989-1993. In Baltimore, he met his wife Catherine Louise Moore, an architect. They were married on April 28, 1990. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Alexandria, Virginia where they remained for the duration of their 30-year marriage. In Alexandria, Carl worked as an analyst and operations research specialist for Stanley and Associates (1993-1996), Systems Planning and Analysis (1996-2002, 2004-2007) and the RAND Corporation (2002-2004). His love for the arts enriched Carl's life. He was a member of the Phillips Collection, Kreeger Museum, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Shakespeare Theatre, Folger Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and Synetic Theater. Carl was also known for his prolific reading on diverse topics from military history to Shakespeare and poetry. Carl is preceded in death by his father "Steve" Stephens. Carl is survived by his wife Catherine Moore, his mother Loretta Stephens, his four sisters Betty Rankin, Patricia Hardison, Kathy Sisk, and Rebecca Abrams, his niece Dana Sisk, and his nephews Heath and Harrison Abrams. He leaves his beloved Golden Retreivers, Sean and Guinness, to the care of his wife Catherine. A private Memorial Service will be held in honor of Carl's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the "St. Johns College, John and Hilda Moore Memorial Fund" in support of the Mitchell Gallery, St. John's College, P.O. Box 2800, Annapolis, MD 21404. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Carl's doctors at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute for their wisdom and support. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 12, 2020

