Carl Sumler
Carl S. Sumler  
Carl S. Sumler, the son of the late Henry Sumler, Sr. and Virginia Sumler died suddenly on July 22, 2020. Carl leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Phyllis; his twin sons, Carl (Everlyn) and Curtis; two daughters, Stacy (George) and Adrianne (Rubin), seven grandchildren; Terrell, Diamond, Alonzo "Terrell", Alexis, Shyheim, Curtis and Tiffany; three great-grandchildren, Braylin, Brysen, and Amirah; two sisters, Ernestine Sumler and Gloria Jefferies (Jeff); two aunts, Dorothy Robinson and Annie Mary, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD. 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Viewing from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
