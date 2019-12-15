The Washington Post

CARL SWINSON Sr.

Carl L. Swinson, Sr. (Age 95)  

Of Washington, DC, slipped away Monday, December 9, 2019. He retired from USPS after 34 years of dedicated service. He received the Korean War Service Medal from the US Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ida Swinson and is survived by his four loving children, Randall, (Joyce), Gwendolyn Swinson-Brown, (William), Carl, Jr. (Susan), and Deirdre Cain, (Anthony); and five grandchildren, Angela Brown, Cassandra Christian, (Lamar), Randall II, (Joselyn), William Brown, IV, and Sophia; seven great grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Rita and Freda Edwards; and a host of family and friends. Visitation 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Walker Memorial Baptist Church, 2020 13th Street NW, Washington, DC. Services begin at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
