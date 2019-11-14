CARL USHER BURBANK, JR.
On November 12, 2019, CARL USHER BURBANK, JR., beloved husband of Shirley Ann Burbank; devoted father of Patricia Burbank, Elena Staggers (Reggie), Victor Burbank (Dee), David Burbank (Marlene) and step-father of Will Watson (Milande) and Vanessa Ford (Michael); loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren; dear brother of Judi Phillips and Gail Lattime. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be having an inurnment on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at Garrison Forest Veteran's Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD. Following that the family will be having a Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. at Glen Mar United Methodist Church, 4701 New Cut Road Ellicott City, MD 21043. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glen Mar United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at