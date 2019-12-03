The Washington Post

CARL WEDDLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL WEDDLE.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Carl Ellis Weddle  
(Age 86)  

On November 27, 2019, passed away peacefully at home in Odenton, MD, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Carla (Earl), Pamela, Karen, and Michelle (Erik); grandchildren, Amy, Carley, Lauren, Joshua, Olivia and William; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Devin, Giovanni, and Ethan. Predeceased by his parents, Albert and Belva; sisters, Ottis, Lois, Marie, Rosetta and Dorothy; son-in-law, Lenny; and grandchildren, Samuel Carl and Katherine.
A private celebration of life will be held in early 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.