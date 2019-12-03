

Carl Ellis Weddle

(Age 86)



On November 27, 2019, passed away peacefully at home in Odenton, MD, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Carla (Earl), Pamela, Karen, and Michelle (Erik); grandchildren, Amy, Carley, Lauren, Joshua, Olivia and William; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Devin, Giovanni, and Ethan. Predeceased by his parents, Albert and Belva; sisters, Ottis, Lois, Marie, Rosetta and Dorothy; son-in-law, Lenny; and grandchildren, Samuel Carl and Katherine.

A private celebration of life will be held in early 2020.