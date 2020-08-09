1/1
CARLA FINKEL
1941 - 2020
Carla E. Finkel  
Died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. She was born Carla E. Gamburg on October 22, 1941. Carla was admired as a woman of exceptional beauty and style and enjoyed a leadership role as a Unitarian. She attended the Rhode Island School of Design and worked as a commercial artist. She is survived by Robert W. Finkel, her loving husband of 59 years. She was the beloved mother of twin daughters, Julia Cole Finkel and Ruth Gambi Stein (David) and son, James Andrew Finkel (Sheila); and loving grandmother of Benjamin C. Greenspun, Joseph T. Veltre, Robert D. Veltre, Joshua A. Finkel, Katherine G. Finkel and Carla E. Finkel. She was predeceased by her parents, Kate M. Gamburg and Joseph Gamburg.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. www.aspca.org   


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
