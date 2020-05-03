

Carla Shapiro Gelband

(1934 - 2020)



Carla Gelband died on April 29, 2020. Born and raised in New York City, Carla attended he High School of Music and Art and was graduated from Wellesley College in 1956. She lived in the DC area for more than 60 years.

Carla was so many things to so many people. In all roles she was empathetic, irreverent, irrepressible, whimsical, always willing to lend an ear, and, most of all, kind. She was Jewish and also embraced the Quaker philosophy of the school where she taught for many years. She let her life speak truly.

Carla spent her career in education and delighted in helping others. Over 30 years at Sidwell Friends School, she taught high school History and Political Science, created and led the school's community involvement and internship programs and mentored countless students. Later at the Kingsbury Center she tutored adults in literacy. She loved her students, making individual connections and sparking joy in learning.

She played the flute and piano and sang in many different ensembles, including the National Cathedral Choir and the Temple Sinai Chorus. When she developed Alzheimer's Disease and could no longer speak, she hummed for as long as she could, loudly and beautifully.

Carla was a wonderful mom, grandmother, aunt, and wife and an avid knitter, gift giver, and dog lover. She leaves behind her husband, Stephen, children, Scott and Joanna, daughter-in-law, Catherine, son-in-law, David, grandchildren, Cate, Sam, Ben, and May, and niece and nephew, Maurie and Keith.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Martha's Table in DC. The family will organize a memorial service in the future.