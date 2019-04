CARLA JEAN PETERSON

(Age 61)



Of Temple Hills MD, departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019. Survived by her mother, Jean Peterson Jones; brother, Howard Peterson; nephew, Malachi Fossett; a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held Monday, April 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover , MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.