

Carla King Rockelli



Passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul E. Rockelli, and her devoted sister, Brenda J. King, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Carla was predeceased by her dear sister, Barbara A. King, and her cherished grandparents, William Alexander King and Mary Ryan King, her devoted father, Walter F. King, and her loving uncle and aunt, Donald W. King and Teresa Skelly King. A native Washingtonian, Carla attended the University of Maryland, worked at Children's Hospital, the Navy Oceanographic Office and Georgetown University Law Center before starting her career at the Internal Revenue Service. At the IRS, Carla was a respected writer who served on the staffs of five commissioners. She received numerous awards and commendations for her work and maintained lasting and fulfilling friendships with many of her colleagues from her time at the Service, Carla was a kind, gentle beautiful person with a keen intellect who always tried to find a way to help others achieve their best. She loved beautiful music, art and literature, the beach as well as Washington, DC, and delighted in all dogs, especially her spirited Scottie, Molly. Most of all, Carla cherished her family and her dear friends, and she brought light, hope and love into their lives every day. The family will receive visitors at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 12 noon. Internment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, Maryland.