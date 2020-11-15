1/1
CARLIN STEWART Sr.
1941 - 2020
STEWART CARLIN OLIVER STEWART, SR. (Age 79) Transitioned to be with the Lord, at peace, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Carlin was born to the union of Margaret B. Stewart and John T. Stewart, Jr. in Washington, DC on October 4, 1941. He was the youngest of two children born to the couple. His parents and his older brother, John T. Stewart, III, all preceded him in death. He was married to Bonita Lavern Jackson-Stewart and they had one child, Nicole Stewart. Carlin was blessed with two other loving children prior to this marriage, Carlin Stewart, Jr. and Sherrie Manning. He was educated in the D.C. Public School System, graduating from Eastern Senior High School. Carlin continued his academic studies at Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio, and The American Academy of Funeral Service in New York, New York. In addition to advancing his education, he proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1967. Carlin worked with his family at their Stewart Funeral Home family business for many years. He played an integral role in promoting, expanding, and managing the company, while servicing the needs of the community. After the death of his parents and brother, he continued to work at the family business with his niece Stacye Stewart. Stewart Funeral Home is the longest continuously operating African American family-owned business in Washington, DC. Carlin served, with his mother, on the Industrial Bank Board of Directors and was a member of the National Foundation of Funeral Service. He was also a dedicated member of the Charles Datcher Lodge #15, Prince Hall Mason and the Metro-Vettes Corvette Club. Carlin was soft spoken, easy going, and loved his family. He was just a gentle soul that loved helping others. Whatever the need, he would help if he could. He leaves to honor and celebrate his life his wife, Bonita Jackson-Stewart; three children, Sherrie Manning, Carlin Stewart, Jr., and Nicole Stewart; grandchildren, Kingston Stewart, Anthony, Collin, Tyree, and Christopher Manning; sisters-in-law, Linda Parham (Weldon), and Norma Stewart; brothers-in-law, Leonard Jackson (Tracey) and Larry Jackson; nieces, Stacye, Natasha, and Shelli Stewart; and a host of other family members and friends. Viewing services will be held at Stewart Funeral Home. 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.stewartfuneralhome.comwww.stewartfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
