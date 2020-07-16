CARLO SALZANO, JR. (Age 93)
Carlo Salzano Sr, age 93, passed away on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dora and their three children, Maria Tedesco (Bill), Frank Salzano (Belinda), and Carlo "Cj" Salzano Jr (Michele); eight grandchildren, Michael, Gina, Elisa, Lia, Monica, Jenna, Jackie and Joseph; six great-grandchildren Claire, Allie, William, Lia, Ronan, and Scarlett. Carlo is also survived by his sister Rita. Catholic Mass to be celebrated Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Thomas More Cathedral in Arlington, Va. Private Burial. For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
