1/
CARLO SALZANO Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARLO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARLO SALZANO, JR. (Age 93)  
Carlo Salzano Sr, age 93, passed away on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dora and their three children, Maria Tedesco (Bill), Frank Salzano (Belinda), and Carlo "Cj" Salzano Jr (Michele); eight grandchildren, Michael, Gina, Elisa, Lia, Monica, Jenna, Jackie and Joseph; six great-grandchildren Claire, Allie, William, Lia, Ronan, and Scarlett. Carlo is also survived by his sister Rita. Catholic Mass to be celebrated Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Thomas More Cathedral in Arlington, Va. Private Burial. For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved