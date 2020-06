Or Copy this URL to Share

Carlos Alfonso Cardoza, Sr.

Peacefully on May 22,2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Virtual viewing from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Closed service for family only from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seafares Yacht Club, 1950 M St., SE.



