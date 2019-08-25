Carlos Alberto Berenstein
On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Carlos Alberto Berenstein, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Elsa Berenstein; devoted father of Nadia Berenstein (Robbie Lee) and Ariel Berenstein; cherished colleague, teacher, and mentor to the community of mathematicians at University of Maryland College Park and beyond. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832 with interment to follow. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Elsa Berenstein following the service with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. and resuming Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.