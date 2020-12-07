1/
CARLOS LOPEZ
Carlos Leonel Lopez (70)  
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Carlos Leonel Lopez, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 70. He was born to parents Carlos Natividad and Julia Ondina Giron. He is survived by the love of his life and wife, Thelma, his two sons Carlos and Donald (Suzy), his daughter Deborah (Juan), and his three loving grandchildren Briana, Lillyannah, and Shalonda. A graveside Service will be held on December 9, 2020 at Mount Comfort Cemetery located at 6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria, VA 22306 at 11:30 a.m. Please help lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 by following the CDC recommended protocols. Please view and sign the family guestbook at:www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mount Comfort Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
