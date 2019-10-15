

Carlos Alberto Silva, M.D.

November 5, 1935 - October 13, 2019



Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Maria; daughter, Cristina (Fran) Silva Muracca; son, Carlos Jr. (Elizabeth); four grandchildren, Sabrina Silva, Gabriella Silva, Christopher Muracca and Alexandra Muracca; nephew, niece, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Jovito and Maria Teresa Silva.

Carlos was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on November 5, 1935. He graduated from the University of Puerto Rico. He received his medical degree from George Washington University in 1960. After his Residency and Internship, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force in Newport News, Virginia. He returned to Washington, DC where he was in private practice as a General Surgeon specializing in burn and trauma surgery for over 40 years. He then served as Chief Medical Director at George Washington University Hospital.

He was active in the DC Medical Society serving as its President in 1987 and a 25 year Medical Society Board Member. He received its Distinguished Service Award and Certificate of Meritorious Service Award. He was also a Delegate to the American Medical Association for over 25 years.

He loved spending time in San Juan, PR; Ocean City, MD; Palm Desert, CA; going on cruises and playing golf.

Visitation on October 15, 2019 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and services on October 16, 2019 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cath. 11 a.m., 36th and Mass. Ave., NW Washington, DC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or The George Washington University School of Medicine in Health Sciences Discovery Fund, SHS Development Office, 2600 Virginia Ave. NW Suite 355G, Washington, DC 20037.