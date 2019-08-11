The Washington Post

CARLOS ST. HILL (1939 - 2019)
Carlos Archibald St. Hill  

Born on October 28, 1939 to Leonora and Clifford St. Hill in Trinidad and Tobago. He received a B.A. from Howard University and a MBA from Wharton Business School. Carlos worked as a financial analyst for The World Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Bank in New York. After retiring from banking he served as a substitute teacher in DC and Maryland public schools. Carlos died suddenly on July 26, 2019 in Singapore, with his family at his side. Among those who hold him in loving memory are Yvonne Bryce St. Hill, his soul mate and wife of 50 years; his daughters, Jaenine Craig (Nate) and Anhela St. Hill; and his grandchildren, Nia M. Thomas and Braxton St. Hill. He is also survived by his siblings and a multitude of friends and relatives. Services private
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
