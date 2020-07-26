Carlota Maria Pardini Savarese Ellrodt "Tita"
Age 90, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, in the Washington, DC area. Carlota was well known for her gracious hospitality in opening her home to many that passed through Washington, DC and believed in the saving grace of Jesus Christ. She was the beloved wife of 22 years to WWII Navy Veteran Commander Louis N. Ellrodt-Vidal Jr., who passed in 2004. Carlota was preceded in death by her five beloved brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Melchior F.R. Savarese III of New Mexico, Carlota Marisa Savarese of Australia, and Dario A.C. Savarese of Virginia (Cynthia); Godmother to David Cruz and her seven grandchildren (Dario Sr) Dario II, Madison, Melchior IV, Samuel, (Melchior III) Melchior V, Simone, and Abigail. In Panama she is loved by dozens of nieces and nephews from a very large proud family of Pardini's.She was born in Sona, Veraguas, Panama to mother, Carlota Parrilla Cobos and father, Don Cesar Agusto Pardini Dutari. Carlota immigrated to Washington, DC at the age of 18 to attend college. In her early years, was a Panama Foreign Service Diplomat with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism in addition to being a fashion designer and model. Carlota was assigned as a Consult General in New York on behalf of Panama and the Cultural Attaché in Washington, DC. Among the many projects she worked in her career one of her most proud moments was being a Liaison Officer for the Panama Canal Treaty Delegations. For her 28 years of diplomatic service to Panama, the President of the Republic of Panama appointed Carlota as Ambassador-At-Large with an open mandate for special missions. Carlota served on the board of directors of the Museum of the Americas at the O.A.S. and was an active member of The All Nations Club. In 1992, she founded the non-profit Fundacion Panama (The Panama Foundation), which promotes social awareness of those in need, and creates a mechanism to provide monetary assistance to social programs, in the Republic of Panama and Washington, DC. Carlota's family and friends will gather at Washington, DC Arlington National Cemetery in early September, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly appreciated to Fundacion Panama (The Panama Foundation). Link: http://www.fundacionpanamausa.org
