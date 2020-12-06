ALEXIS CARLTON PETER ALEXIS, M.D. Carlton P. Alexis passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. He was born June 29, 1929 in Port of Spain, Trinidad to Vivian and Octavia Alexis. The third of five sons, his brothers, John, Kenneth, Arthur and Horace all preceded Carlton in death. A quick learner, he graduated at age 15 from Osmond High School. His gracious Aunt Violet Williams encouraged the family to permit him to move to the United States to attend college. He moved to New York with only a few dollars in his pocket and found employment in the City's garment district and as an elevator operator. He enrolled at New York University where he graduated in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in science. He graduated from Howard University's College of Medicine in 1957. Through the course of his career, he was bestowed three honorary degrees-one from Georgetown University, one from Brown University and one from the University of Haiti. Shortly before medical school graduation, Carlton enlisted in the United States Army where he was a proud member of the 25th Medical Battalion, 25th Infantry Division. He served at Walter Reed, Tripler, and Veterans Administration Army Hospitals and rose to the rank of Captain. Upon his honorable discharge in 1961, he returned to Washington, DC and after a one-year fellowship in endocrinology at Georgetown University Hospital, Dr. Alexis was appointed a Profes- sor of Medicine at Howard University's Medical School. He was valued tremendously at Howard, including honors as most outstanding professor. His demonstrated leadership skills and command of the medical sciences led to an appointment to be Howard's Vice President for Health Affairs where he was responsible for leading the Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Allied Health Colleges. In 1988, he was elevated to the role of Executive Vice President at Howard University where he was responsible for making leadership decisions for the entire University. He ultimately served as Interim President of Howard University from 1989-1990, retired in 1990 and was named President Emeritus. Carlton was very active in the medical, business and social community in DC. He served on multiple Mayoral Councils and Committees, including the Committee on Drug Abuse, Prevention and Treatment, the Task Force on Reorganization of the Department of Human Resources, and the Commission on Budget and Financial Priorities of the District of Columbia. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of both The National Bank of Commerce and Dominion Bank. He presented multiple papers on medical and social issues throughout his career. In 1990, Carlton moved to St. Thomas, USVI to retire where he envisioned he would dine, swim, boat and play golf. Instead, his passion for medicine drew him to work at St. Thomas Hospital, and later, he served as the Director of Community Based Outpatient Clinics for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Carlton married DC native, Ogbonia (nee Fearing) Alexis in June 1956. They remained married until his passing. He had three children: Carla, Anthony (Julia) and Lisa, the youngest, who preceded him in death earlier this year. He had four grandchildren: Anthony Jr., Brenden, Matthew, and Jessica and two great-grandsons, Ryan Carlton and Anthony III. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, cards or other forms of sympathy, the family asks that you make a contribution to Howard University School of Medicine, 520 W St., NW, Washington, DC 20059. www.mcguire-services.com www.mcguire-services.com