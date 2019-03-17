Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARLTON JIMMO. View Sign



Carlton L. Jimmo

Of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born August 20, 1934 in Ashland, ME, to Herbie and Phoebe Jimmo, Carl grew up in Ashland, ME and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono. After graduating, he was the owner/operator of Jimmo's Grocery for a number of years, served on the Board of AR Gould Memorial Hospital in Presque Isle, ME, and provided bus service for the area school district. He met Catherine Stewart, and they were married on June 1, 1963. Carl and Cathy relocated the family to Springfield, VA, in 1978 after he accepted an active duty assignment at the Pentagon. After attaining the rank of Colonel, Carl retired from the Army. He worked as Operations Manager for Macy's department store in Tysons Corner, VA and finished up his career driving commuter bus for the City of Fairfax, VA. Most importantly, Carl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hard-working man who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy and children, Scott Jimmo and Kim Tran of Alexandria, VA, Holly Kerrigan of Enfield, CT, Chris Jimmo of Springfield VA, Jeff and Stephanie Jimmo of Mt Holly, NC, Tim Jimmo of Manassas, VA and Andy and Lynn Jimmo of Clifton, VA, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in Carl's name.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019

