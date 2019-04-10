Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARLTON "Carl" MARTIN.



CARLTON E. MARTIN "Carl" (Age 92)



Died of congestive heart failure on March 25, 2019 at home. He was a native Virginian, and resided in Falls Church, VA for 46 years.

He was married to Elfrida Larsen of Aldie, VA for 48 years until her death in 1997. They had two daughters, Elaine Nixon and Elise Martin; a grandson, Scott Gowers; and two great grandsons, Alex and Alan.

Mr. Martin had four siblings, Joyce Lee of Orange VA, Bernie Martin of Charlottesville, VA, Carolyn Lewis (deceased), and Bobby Gene Martin, (deceased). A Celebration of Life Memorial will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Murphy Funeral home in Falls Church.