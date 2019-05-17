The Washington Post

CARMA EDWARDS

Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
CARMA DEAN EDWARDS  

Carma Dean Mottonen Edwards of Arlington, VA died April 28, 2019. In Arlington, VA she worked many years for USLICO. Carma was involved with the Red Hat Society. She was proud of being a Finnish-American; throughout her life she demonstrated the Suomi concept of "Sisu."
Her beloved husband, Walter Edwards, died in November 2018. Survivors include her daughter Terilee Edwards-Hewitt; her son Bradley Phillip Edwards; her brother Doug Mottonen; family and friends in Salt Lake City and nieces and nephews in Milford, MA. Visitation with family is May 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA. Burial with be at Quantico National Cemetery, May 20 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
