Carmela R. Broughton
On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, of Holly Springs, NC, formerly Rockville, MD.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril Broughton, mother of Rosemarie Wagner and her husband Richard Wagner. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Christin Simpson (Steve), Derek Wagner (Maya) and Lisa Greer (Michael), and six great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 www.transitionslifecare.org
