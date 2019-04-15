

CARMELO CHILLARI



On Thursday, April 11, 2019; the beloved husband of Domenica Chillari; son of the late Carmelo and Maria Chillari; brother of Antonino Chillari and the late Caterina Chillari. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends from around the world. Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Chillari's Life Celebration on Tuesday, April 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2200 Callaway St., Hillcrest Heights, MD. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Church and Catholic Masses.